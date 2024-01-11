Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

