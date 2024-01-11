Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $155.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $155.51.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

