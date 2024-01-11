Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.