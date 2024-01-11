Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $249.31 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.51.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

