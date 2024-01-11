Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 67 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 919,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

NYSE:TT opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $246.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

