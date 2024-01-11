Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.