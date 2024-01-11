Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

KMB stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

