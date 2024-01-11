Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 227 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.04 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $282.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,699.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

