Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 422,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 581,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.