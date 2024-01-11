Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

