Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

