Comparing Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) & Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 11.81% 11.84% 1.02% Parke Bancorp 26.87% 13.90% 1.92%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $19.99 billion 2.03 $2.57 billion $4.26 12.37 Parke Bancorp $74.63 million 2.95 $41.82 million $2.53 7.28

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 3 0 2.25 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $52.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Parke Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

