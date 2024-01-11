Comparing Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) & Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -2.97% -5.16% -2.21% Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cineverse and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $66.42 million 0.28 -$9.73 million ($0.16) -8.94 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A $0.19 21.15

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.3% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cineverse and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 441.96%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services. In addition, the company sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, incentive trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; and offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as package tours. Further, it holds interest in the medical rehabilitation center. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Dortmund, Germany.

