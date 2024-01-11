Comparing Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Financial and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $44.63 million 1.54 $10.56 million $1.01 10.35 Credicorp $4.84 billion 2.42 $1.20 billion $15.41 9.58

Profitability

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Credicorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Freedom Financial and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 12.64% 9.42% 0.70% Credicorp 22.00% 15.02% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freedom Financial and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Credicorp has a consensus target price of $175.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credicorp beats Freedom Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds. Its Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and checking accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in the provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; implementation and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

