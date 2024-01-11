Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

