Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Sells 1,056 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $17,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $9,730.80.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 250 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $4,477.50.

Contango Ore Stock Down 1.9 %

CTGO stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.46. As a group, analysts forecast that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 309,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

