Contrasting Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.94%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.58 -$28.88 million N/A N/A American Public Education $600.18 million 0.33 -$114.99 million ($3.93) -2.87

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -11.14% -3.44% -1.61%

Summary

Jianzhi Education Technology Group beats American Public Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.