Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

