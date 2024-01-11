Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading Down 8.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.24. 349,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,413,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 5,112 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $143,544.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3,670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.