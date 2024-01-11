Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $31.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,680,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

