Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

CAAP stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $4,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 1.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,732,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,209,000 after acquiring an additional 157,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

