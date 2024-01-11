Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $298,196.64 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.