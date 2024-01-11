Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $954,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $48,716,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

Coursera Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

