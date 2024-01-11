Crane (NYSE:CR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Crane stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at about $168,567,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

