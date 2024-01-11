Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 70,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,627,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $601,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $264.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $265.37.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

