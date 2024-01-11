Critical Analysis: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) & Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Rail Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 26.37% 49.14% 9.64% Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Union Pacific and Rail Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 8 13 1 2.68 Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Union Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $239.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Rail Vision.

This table compares Union Pacific and Rail Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $24.88 billion 5.86 $7.00 billion $10.42 22.93 Rail Vision $142,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Rail Vision on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. It offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; railway detection system for passengers and freight trains; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. The company also provides rail vision big data services, as well as maintenance and predictive maintenance systems; and geographic information systems for mapping and updates. Rail Vision Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

