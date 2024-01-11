Critical Contrast: YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) versus Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) and Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

YIT Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. YIT Oyj pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for YIT Oyj and Energy Services of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YIT Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YIT Oyj and Energy Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YIT Oyj and Energy Services of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.20 5.59 Energy Services of America $304.10 million N/A N/A $0.18 31.42

YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Services of America beats YIT Oyj on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure, and Property Development. It develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops business premises and hybrid projects, as well as wind farms. The company also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, it undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies; and provides Workery+ working environments as a solution to the needs of companies for office premises, as well as maintenance services. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing sport and parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

