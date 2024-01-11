Critical Review: Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.48% -8.63% Comstock -2,266.90% -12.67% -7.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $78.57 million $0.35 1.93 Comstock $180,000.00 340.48 -$45.95 million ($0.26) -2.00

This table compares Origin Materials and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Comstock.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Comstock on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

