CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX opened at $34.70 on Monday. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

