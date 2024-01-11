CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.