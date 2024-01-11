CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Stephens boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $117.82 and a 52 week high of $223.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.