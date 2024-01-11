Dana Wagner Sells 754 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Twilio Trading Down 2.2 %

TWLO opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.