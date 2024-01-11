Daniella Turenshine Sells 4,201 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $53,207.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Daniella Turenshine sold 10,933 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $80,794.87.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71.

On Friday, November 3rd, Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $19,649.00.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

