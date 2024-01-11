Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $4,226,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $161.04 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

