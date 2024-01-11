Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,099,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $124.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,878 shares of company stock worth $66,931,497 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

