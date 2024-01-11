Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $19,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, December 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $19,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $19,687.50.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

