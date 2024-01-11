Dennis Mulroy Sells 2,180 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $612.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.28.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
