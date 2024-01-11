Dennis Mulroy Sells 2,180 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $612.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $332,000.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

