Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

