Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after buying an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

