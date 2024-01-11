Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $21.89. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 2,496,023 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.