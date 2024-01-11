Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.24.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

