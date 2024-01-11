DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.