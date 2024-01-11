Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

