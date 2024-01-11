Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Eastman Chemical worth $84,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $87.75 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

