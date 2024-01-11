Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $197.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

