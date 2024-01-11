EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.0 %

EME stock opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.79. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

