Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Envista news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

