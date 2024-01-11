EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.80 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

