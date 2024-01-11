EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of EQT worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EQT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.70 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

