Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $289.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.19.

NYSE EFX opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

